Benfica are still finalising aspects of the deal to sell Paulo Bernardo to Scottish champions Celtic as they seek to protect themselves in the future.

Bernardo spent last season on loan at Celtic from Benfica and has been keen to head back to Parkhead.

Now Celtic are rapidly closing in on the midfielder and a transfer which will cost the Bhoys around £3.5m looks to be in the offing.

It has not been finalised yet though and, according to Portuguese daily A Bola, Benfica are finalising the last details.

Several variants relating to the contract are being ironed out, with Benfica claimed to be keen to protect themselves in relation to a future transfer for Bernardo.

The Portuguese giants will have a sell-on fee included in the agreement to let Bernardo go to Celtic.

Bernardo made 33 appearances across all competitions for Celtic over the course of last season.

He chipped in with four goals and one of those came against Celtic’s Glasgow rivals Rangers in the Scottish Premiership.