Udinese have ‘sent formal proposal’ to Sunderland for the signature of defensive midfielder Pierre Ekwah, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Sunderland signed Ekwah from West Ham United in January last year and he has been an important player for the Black Cats in the last 18 months.

His performances in the Championship have attracted the attention of clubs higher up the food chain and Sunderland are facing the threat of losing him this summer.

Serie A side Udinese have been keeping tabs on the 22-year-old midfielder and are keen to take him to Italy.

It has been claimed that Sunderland have already received a formal offer from the Serie A side this summer.

Udinese are pushing to secure a deal with Sunderland for the signature of the French midfielder.

The negotiations are ongoing between the clubs but Udinese are also running parallel talks with the player’s representatives.

Ekwah would likely be keen on a move to Italy and play in Serie A in favour of spending another season in the Championship.