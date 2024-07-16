West Brom’s out-of-contract defender Cedric Kipre is one of three players in that position that Trabzonspor are negotiating with after having made an offer to the 27-year-old.

The Paris Saint-Germain academy graduate has spent most of his time in England, playing both in the Premier League and the Championship.

At West Brom, he played all but two Championship games for Carlos Corberan’s team last season and helped them reach the playoffs.

Turkish club Trabzonspor have taken note of his form and are trying to take him to the Turkish Super Lig.

Trabzonspor president Ertugrul Dogan has already revealed that there are three defenders his club are negotiating with.

According to Turkish outlet Sports Digitale, the West Brom man is one of those being spoken with.

It is also claimed that Trabzonspor have put an offer to Kipre.

Striking a deal might not be that easy though, with the Baggies also working on extending his current contract which expired at the end of last month.

Kipre has also played for clubs such as Leicester City and Wigan Athletic.