Juventus are yet to make an official approach to Celtic for Atalanta target Matt O’Riley this summer, according to Football Scotland.

The Danish midfielder has agreed personal terms on a contract with Atalanta, who are pushing hard to sign him in the ongoing window.

Negotiations with Celtic have been tough as the Bhoys have already rejected two offers from the Serie A side this summer.

Atalanta are reportedly preparing a third offer but they could face competition for Juventus for the Celtic midfielder’s signature.

The Serie A giants are mulling over a move for the player but are yet to contact Celtic for the midfielder.

O’Riley is on their agenda but Juventus are yet to officially approach the Scottish champions for him.

Atalanta have done more work on trying to get O’Riley from Celtic than Juventus at this stage.

O’Riley wants the move to Italy but Brendan Rodgers is fighting hard to keep him at Parkhead beyond the ongoing window.