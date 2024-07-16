Sheffield Wednesday, Derby County and Portsmouth are the three Championship clubs to have made offers for Brest winger Karamoko Dembele, according to journalist Darren Witcoop.

The 21-year-old impressed in League One with Blackpool last season, finishing with 23 goal contributions in 47 appearances.

Back in France at Brest, Dembele is waiting for clarity on his future with interest arriving yet again from England.

Two newly promoted Championship sides, Derby County and Portsmouth, who saw Dembele at close quarters last season, are keen on having him at their disposal.

They though face competition from Sheffield Wednesday, a side that are looking to prepare themselves after narrowly escaping relegation last season.

All three clubs have made offers to Brest for the winger, though the nature of the deals they are trying to explore is unknown.

League One side Bolton Wanderers have also confirmed their interest in Dembele.

A Celtic academy graduate, Dembele did not get the chance to impress in Glasgow, leaving after three years at senior level with ten appearances.

He could now be on his way back to the UK this summer.