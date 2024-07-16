Leny Yoro has opened the door to a move to Manchester United and is discussing personal terms with the Premier League giants, with Real Madrid now trailing in the race.

Yoro has been preferring a move to Real Madrid over Manchester United throughout the summer transfer window and was even claimed to be prepared to wait until next year if necessary.

However, while Manchester United have agreed a deal worth €62m with Lille, Real Madrid are not willing to offer more than €20m at this stage.

The European champions do not consider him as an absolute priority this summer and now Manchester United have potentially found an opening in the talks.

According to French journalist Nabil Djellit, the 18-year-old has opened the door to the possibility of joining Manchester United.

With Real Madrid unwilling to spend big money on Yoro this summer, Manchester United’s persistence seems to be paying off.

The defender and his representatives are now in talks over agreeing on personal terms for the potential move

Real Madrid are still in the race but they are now trailing behind Manchester United in the pursuit of Yoro.

Manchester United have hit pause on the talks for Matthijs de Ligt and are now prioritising a move for the teenage Frenchman.

If they could get a deal over the line it might be considered the coup of the summer.