Fulham have decided they will bid again for Crystal Palace target Emile Smith Rowe after having a proposal rejected by Arsenal, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Both London sides are interested in raiding the Emirates Stadium for the forward and have just seen bids turned down by Arsenal.

Fulham and Palace have been discussing internally whether to make another attempt and the Cottagers have progressed to a decision.

Marco Silva’s side are prepared to go back with a fresh offer to test Arsenal for Smith Rowe.

Whether Palace will rival them again is at this stage unclear.

Fulham’s rejected offer for the attacker is claimed to have been for a club-record fee, but the Cottagers will need to go even higher next time.

Smith Rowe wants to make sure he is playing regular first team football next season, something which looks likely to be beyond him if he stays at Arsenal.

Interest from both Fulham and Crystal Palace suits Smith Rowe as his preference is to remain in London.