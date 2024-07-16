Richard Keys has told England they must get former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp to replace Gareth Southgate.

Southgate has resigned as England manager following the Three Lions’ failure to win Euro 2024 this summer.

The ex-Middlesbrough boss led England to successive finals in the European Championship, but the team came up short each time.

He has now gone, leaving the Football Association hunting for his successor and Keys has little doubt about who it should be.

Keys feels that Southgate should have gone sooner, while he urged the FA to push the boat out to get Klopp.

“Southgate should’ve gone after WC. He wasted 2 gilt-edged shots at Euros. Wembley was set up to win”, Keys wrote on X.

“Now we need someone to put fire into the bellies of these ‘nice’ players. Not a clone.

“Get Klopp. He’s the best out there.”

Klopp left his post as Liverpool boss at the end of last season and is keen to recharge his batteries with a spell out of the game.

Whether the FA could tempt Klopp to come out of his break and take charge remains to be seen, especially as the German may want more time to recharge.