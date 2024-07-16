Oxford United are rapidly closing in on the signature of Hull City goalkeeper Matt Ingram, according to BBC Radio Humberside.

The U’s are preparing for life in the second tier after winning promotion to the Championship from League One last term.

Des Buckingham is keen to bring the experience of Ingram in through the door and matters are proceeding in that direction.

The goalkeeper, who is on the books at Hull, has now left the club’s training camp in Turkey.

Ingram is flying back to the UK where he will then be put through a medical by Oxford ahead of completing the move.

He made just ten appearances for Hull in the Championship last season as he mainly provided cover after falling out of favour under previous boss Liam Rosenior.

An experienced performer, Ingram still has another year left on his contract with Hull, but is now set to move on.

He is expected to sign for Oxford on a permanent basis and will be looking to feature on a regular basis for the Kassam Stadium outfit.