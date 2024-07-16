Ipswich Town and Nottingham Forest have made enquiries for AC Milan winger Alexis Saelemaekers, who is also a target for Leicester City.

The 25-year-old winger spent last season on loan at Bologna and has two years left on his contract with AC Milan.

The Rossoneri are believed to be interested in listening to offers for the winger and he is attracting serious interest from the Premier League.

Leicester City are known to have shown an interest in getting their hands on the player in the ongoing transfer window, with claims they have made a bid.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Ipswich and Nottingham Forest have also joined the race for the AC Milan attacker this summer.

The two Premier League clubs have made enquiries into the availability of the winger with a view to potentially signing him.

It remains to be seen whether the enquiries from Ipsiwch and Forest lead to concrete offers for Saelemaekers this summer.

The 25-year-old, who has 12 international caps for Belgium, has made more than 140 Serie A appearances.