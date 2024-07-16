Leeds United boss Daniel Farke could soon have an offer on the table to deal with for defender Rasmus Kristensen as he is ‘one of the names’ Eintracht Frankfurt are considering, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Kristensen left Leeds to join Roma on loan last year after the Whites were relegated from the Premier League at the end of the 2022/23 season.

The defender is back at Leeds for pre-season but his future at the club and under Farke is under the scanner.

He is not believed to be keen on playing in the Championship and may well want to move on from Leeds again.

It has been claimed that Eintracht Frankfurt are interested in taking him to Germany in the ongoing transfer window and Kristensen is ‘one of the names’ they are considering.

The German club are exploring a deal to sign the defender from Leeds in the coming weeks.

He is one of the names on their shortlist and it is unclear whether they have made a concrete move to land him.

Kristensen still has a contract until 2027 and Eintracht Frankfurt may want to sign him on loan if they make a move for the defender.