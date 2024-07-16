Leeds United are still some way short of meeting the valuation of a target they have so far made two bids for, according to the Star.

Whites boss Daniel Farke is keen to bring in a new right-back and had Connor Roberts on loan from Burnley for the second half of last season.

Now Farke wants to sign Jayden Bogle from Sheffield United and Leeds are backing him in the pursuit.

Leeds have so far made two bids for right-back Bogle, both of which Sheffield United have refused.

It is suggested that Leeds are still some way short of meeting Sheffield United’s valuation of the full-back.

Bogle is settled at Bramall Lane, but the prospect of a big money move to Leeds could well appeal to him.

The defender is also inside the final year of his contract at Sheffield United, which the Blades will have to factor in to their thinking if Leeds return with a third offer.

Selling Bogle to the Whites though would also be strengthening likely promotion rivals in the Championship next season, as Blades boss Chris Wilder plots an instant return to the Premier League.