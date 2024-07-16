Liverpool have asked about RB Leipzig defender Mohamed Simakan in recent days, but face competition from Spain for his signature.

Arne Slot is tipped to add another centre-back to his Anfield squad over the course of the summer in the wake of the exit of Joel Matip.

Liverpool could also see Dutch defender Sepp van den Berg move on; he is wanted by a host of clubs, including PSV Eindhoven.

Liverpool are aware of the situation and have now lodged an enquiry about Leipzig defender Simakan, according to Sky Deutschland.

The Premier League side have ‘gathered information’ about Simakan in recent days.

Spanish side Atletico Madrid are also interested and have asked about the defender.

Leipzig’s position is that they are not looking to sell Simakan and would like to keep hold of him.

The club though would not stick to that stance in the face of a big offer of between €40m and €45m.

Simakan himself is claimed to be ready to accept a new challenge if the offer is a good one.