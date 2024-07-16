Manchester United are ‘increasingly considering keeping’ Juventus target Jadon Sancho beyond the end of the transfer window.

Sancho was banished from the first-team squad by Erik ten Hag last year following a fall-out between the two.

The winger was loaned out for the latter half of the season to Borussia Dortmund in the January transfer window.

Sancho has been expected to be moved on this summer but he joined pre-season training with the rest of the squad last week.

According to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, Manchester United are ‘increasingly considering keeping’ the winger at the club this summer.

A final decision has not been made and Manchester United would listen to good offers for him in the rest of the transfer window

However, Ten Hag has drawn a line under their conflict last year and is insistent that he will be part of their pre-season preparations.

Sancho has had constructive discussions with Ten Hag since returning to training and both are trying to move on from last year’s struggles.