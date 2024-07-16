Manchester United seem to be prioritising their pursuit of Leny Yoro over Matthijs de Ligt at this stage of the summer transfer window, according to The Athletic.

The Premier League giants have reached an agreement over a contract with De Ligt, who is keen to move to Old Trafford this summer.

They have also held talks with Bayern Munich but there have been no negotiations between the two clubs in the last 72 hours.

The German giants are still waiting to get a final offer from Manchester United but it has been claimed that their focus is elsewhere.

It has been claimed that a move for Yoro is being prioritised over signing De Ligt this summer.

Manchester United are only likely to sign one of the two centre-backs in the ongoing window.

They have a deal worth more than €60m in place with Lille but Yoro would prefer a move to Real Madrid.

Manchester United are pushing to convince the defender to accept a transfer to Old Trafford.

The Frenchman is reportedly not an absolute priority for Real Madrid in the ongoing transfer window.