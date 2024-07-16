Crystal Palace target Maxence Lacroix is attracting interest from Nice, who see him as a possible replacement for Jean-Clair Todibo.

Todibo could move on from Nice this summer, with several sides showing interest in the 24-year-old centre-back.

The French side have been scouring the market for possible new centre-backs and are keen on Lacroix, according to German outlet Fussball Transfers.

Lacroix has been linked with a possible move to Crystal Palace this summer, with his former boss Oliver Glasner in charge.

While Palace have brought in a centre-back in Chadi Riad, they could yet lose England international Marc Guehi.

Lacroix is out of contract at Wolfsburg next summer and has already decided that he will not sign a fresh deal with the Bundesliga side.

Wolfsburg would be keen to cash in on him this summer.

Palace boss Glasner managed Lacroix at Wolfsburg and is aware of what the 24-year-old defender can bring to the table.