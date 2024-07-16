Manchester City defender Callum Doyle was left impressed with Norwich City manager Johannes Thorup’s plans after visiting the club’s training ground and is now set to join on loan, according to the BBC.

The Premier League champions have agreed a move to send their 20-year-old academy graduate on loan to Norwich City for next season, with the Canaries paying a loan fee for him.

The move will be the 20-year-old’s fourth away from the club, with the last three being at Sunderland, Coventry City and Leicester City.

Under Enzo Maresca at Leicester last season, Doyle featured in 23 games setting up two goals for his team-mates.

He was also an important part of Coventry City’s side which reached the playoff final in 2023.

Though a deal is yet to be sealed, all the parties involved agree that a move to Norwich City would best suit Doyle.

Doyle visited Norwich’s training base earlier this month and it is claimed that Thorup’s plans at the club impressed him.

He was also happy with the facilities which Norwich boast.

Doyle will offer versatility to the Norwich team next season having the ability to play both as a central defender as well as a left-back.