Rangers striker Cyriel Dessers has lifted the lid on what he would like to happen this summer amid speculation over his future.

Gers boss Philippe Clement has admitted that the club will need to make player sales to help them achieve their objectives in the transfer market this summer.

Dessers has been linked with a possible move away from Rangers amid interest from Italy and the Gers could cash in.

The striker though is not angling to leave Ibrox and admits that he would like to stay put.

His intention is to remain a Rangers player, but Dessers admits that there is interest from clubs in him.

“I am very happy here, so I would like to stay”, Dessers was quoted as saying by Utrechtfans.

“There is some interest, but my intention is to stay and then we will see what happens.”

Dessers, who is set to turn 30 years old in December, featured heavily for Rangers over the course of last season.

The Nigeria international made 54 appearances across all competitions in a Gers shirt and found the back of the net no fewer than 22 times.