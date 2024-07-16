One of Rangers’ out-of-favour stars would need to give up over 50 per cent of his salary if he wants to join a club in the Netherlands interested in him, Dutch journalist Leon ten Voorde believes.

Gers boss Philippe Clement is reshaping his squad this summer but recently admitted he needs player sales to help fund new signings.

The Belgian tactician is keen to ship some players out over the coming weeks and months as he chases further targets.

Striker Sam Lammers, who spent the second half of last season at FC Utrecht, is expected to be sold and is currently training with the reserve side.

Utrecht were keen to bring him back, but failed, while FC Twente are also keen.

Ten Voorde feels that to join Utrecht or another Dutch side who have shown interest, Lammers would need to accept an over 50 per cent cut to his salary, with that being the issue rather than the transfer fee needed.

“FC Utrecht really wanted him and it’s not about the transfer fee”, Ten Voorde said on the AD podcast (via Utrechtfans).

“I believe he costs €3m or €4m.

“That should be affordable for clubs if you’ve done a good job on the transfer market yourself.

“But in terms of salary, you definitely won’t get there.

“Then Lammers will have to give up much more than half of his salary.”

Whether Lammers is prepared to make such a big salary sacrifice to return to the Netherlands remains to be seen and at present he is still on the books at Rangers.

Lammers could have options outside the Netherlands, where he may be able to make greater salary demands.