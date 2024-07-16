Southampton could confirm the arrival of West Ham United midfielder Flynn Downes within the next 24 hours, according to Sky Sports News.

Downes spent last term on loan at Saints and played a big role in Russell Martin’s side successfully getting back up to the Premier League.

Martin was in no doubt that he wanted the midfielder back for Southampton’s top flight campaign and an agreement was reached with West Ham for his permanent signature earlier this week.

Downes left West Ham’s training camp in Austria on Monday and has now undergone a medical at Southampton.

He has come through the medical checks and Southampton could confirm his arrival within the next 24 hours.

Downes, 25, made 37 appearances for Saints over the course of last season and was booked a substantial eleven times.

He clocked the full 90 minutes in the playoff final against Leeds, a game in which he also went into the referee’s notebook.

Downes has made just 21 appearances in the Premier league over the course of his career and will look forward to adding to that next term.