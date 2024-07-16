Sunderland have knocked back an offer from Turkish giants Galatasaray for defender Trai Hume, according to journalist Peter O’Rourke.

Hume has been an impressive and consistent performer for Sunderland since joining the club from Linfield in 2022.

He has three years left on his current contract but there are suggestions that he could be moving on from the Championship club this summer.

Hume has suitors in England but he is also attracting interest from a few big clubs in European football as well.

Galatasaray are serious about getting their hands on him and recently tabled a bid worth £7m with Sunderland for the defender.

However, the Black Cats rejected the bid from the Turkish giants at this stage of the transfer window.

With Hume contracted to the club until 2027, Sunderland are not under pressure to sell the defender this summer.

It would take more money and a better offer to tempt Sunderland into selling Hume in the ongoing transfer window.

All eyes will be on whether Galatasaray now come back with a fresh offer.