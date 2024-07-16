Sunderland have ‘sent an offer’ to French side Caen for 23-goal striker Alexandre Mendy and ‘negotiations are under way’ to take him to the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats appointed Frenchman Regis Le Bris as their new boss earlier this summer and he is looking towards his homeland for a signing.

Le Bris wants more attacking edge to the Sunderland squad and experienced Caen striker Mendy is in his sights.

Mendy, who finished as the top scorer in Ligue 2 last season and grabbed 23 goals overall during the campaign, is not present at Caen’s training camp in Switzerland and it appears he is close to leaving.

Sunderland have, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, ‘sent an offer’ to Caen for the 30-year-old.

Now ‘negotiations are under way’ between Sunderland and Caen for the move to take place.

The Black Cats do have competition as Saudi Arabian side Al-Riyadh SC are also keen on landing Mendy and have made an offer.

Now the ball looks to be in Mendy’s court as to whether he will chase the money with a move to Saudi Arabia or instead switch to England with Sunderland.

Mendy has never played his club football outside France, having had spells at Guingamp, Brest, Nice, Bordeaux, Nimes, Strasbourg and, currently, Caen.