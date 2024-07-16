Borussia Dortmund have their eyes on Tottenham Hotspur defender Emerson Royal, who is also a target for AC Milan, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Royal has been keen to move on from Tottenham this summer and has agreed personal terms on a contract with AC Milan.

However, the Rossoneri offered only half of Tottenham’s €20m asking price and Spurs were quick to reject the bid.

It is unlikely that Milan would agree to match Spurs’ demands but Royal has other suitors in the market as well.

It has been claimed that Bundesliga giants Dortmund are considering making a move for the Brazilian this summer as they have Royal on their ‘list of targets’.

BVB are in the market for wing-backs and Royal is one of the players the club are keeping tabs on.

The defender also has suitors in Saudi Arabia where Al-Nassr are believed to be interested in getting their hands on him.

AC Milan have not ruled out reviving their interest in Royal later in the summer but are looking at other targets at the moment.