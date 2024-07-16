Wolves boss Gary O’Neil has admirers within the Football Association as the search for the new England manager gets going, according to talkSPORT.

Gareth Southgate has resigned as England boss following the side’s defeat in the Euro 2024 final at the hands of Spain.

Now the FA are hunting for his replacement, with a host of contenders already mooted, including Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe and former Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Wolves may have to be wary though as boss O’Neil has admirers within the FA.

His fine work at Molineux has been noted and O’Neil would represent the appointment of another Englishman as manager.

Wolves would likely be hugely reluctant to lose the 41-year-old given the job he has done since taking over last year.

O’Neil played for England up to Under-21 level, but was never capped by the senior side.

He could find it incredibly difficult to turn down the England job if it is offered to him over the coming weeks and months.