Serie A side Napoli, bossed by former Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea manager Antonio Conte, are interested in snapping up Everton defender Vitaliy Mykolenko, according to Sky Sports News.

Conte has taken over at Napoli as they bid to bounce back from a disastrous defence of their Serie A title last season.

He is being backed in the transfer market and the Napoli boss is eyeing a raid on Goodison Park to strengthen his squad.

Ukraine international Mykolenko is the man that Conte wants to sign this summer.

Whether Everton boss Sean Dyche would be open to offloading the defender is unclear, as is just how much Napoli might put on the table to sign him.

Mykolenko made 28 appearances in the Premier League for Everton last season as they avoided relegation.

The Ukrainian was not booked in any of his 34 outings across all competitions, despite dealing with opposition forwards on a regular basis.

Mykolenko made one appearance for Ukraine at Euro 2024, featuring for his country against Belgium in the group stage.