Aston Villa will start to give a medical to a player they are closing in on this weekend, with the move expected to happen, according to Sky Sports News.

Boss Unai Emery, working with sporting director Monchi, is overseeing Villa’s transfer activities and of late they have had to deal with an approach from Saudi Arabia for winger Moussa Diaby.

Outgoings are not the only issue to deal with though, with incomings also in progress and none more so than the efforts to sign Amadou Onana.

Villa now have all the financial details of the move agreed with both Everton and Onana, as the switch pushes forward.

Emery’s side are plotting to start Onana’s medical on Saturday when he returns from a break after his exploits at Euro 2024.

They will hope that the Belgium international can come through the checks without an issue and then put pen to paper to a contract.

All eyes will be on exactly how much Aston Villa are paying Everton for Onana.

The Toffees have been looking for a fee of £50m to let the midfielder, who they rate highly, move this summer.