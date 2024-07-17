Aston Villa are set to announce the capture of Jaden Philogene ‘imminently’, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

Unai Emery’s side saw off competition from Everton and Ipswich Town for Philogene, using a clause to match the offer which Town sent to Hull City.

Philogene was convinced about the project on offer back at Villa Park and has been at the club’s base to undergo a medical.

He was finalising his move to Aston Villa today and the club are now set to make an announcement ‘imminently’ to confirm his arrival.

Philogene flourished at Hull in the Championship last season as the Tigers went close to securing a playoff spot.

He will be looking to make sure he gets a solid amount of game time at Villa Park next season to continue his development.

Philogene will also be keen to see that he made the right decision in picking Aston Villa ahead of his other options.

Aston Villa could yet sell winger Moussa Diaby to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad, something which would remove a competitor for Philogene in the squad.