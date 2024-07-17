The chances of Burnley striker Wout Weghorst moving back to the Eredivisie are decreasing.

Weghorst is due back at Burnley this summer following the end of his season-long loan spell in the Bundesliga at Hoffenheim.

He will have extra time off given he was at Euro 2024 with the Netherlands national team and the striker may want his future resolving before he would need to be put through the hard yards of Burnley’s pre-season programme.

A return to the Netherlands in the Eredivisie has been mooted, with Ajax and FC Twente both suitors.

Twente though are no longer counting on getting Weghorst, while Ajax looks a long shot.

Dutch journalist Lentin Goodijk said via Voetbal Primeur: “Ajax are still interested, but it is not getting any easier.”

For Ajax to get Weghorst they would need to be able to afford him, which would likely mean Chuba Akpom would have to go and the jury is out on whether the Burnley man would be prepared to wait.

“Weghorst has to have the financial space to make such a deal possible”, Goodijk said.

“It remains a bit of waiting and patience. At some point I can imagine that Weghorst also thinks: I want clarity now.

“Also to have a good pre-season.”

Weghorst has now moved inside the final year of his contract at Burnley and the Clarets are likely to want to avoid losing him for free next summer.