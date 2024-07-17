Richard Keys has been left unimpressed with Mauricio Pochettino and Graham Potter being linked with the England job this summer.

England are looking to bring in a new manager to replace Gareth Southgate, who stepped down from his post earlier this week.

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe is believed to be the FA’s top target but they are looking at other names as well given they may not be able to land the Magpies manager.

Pochettino and Potter are the other leading names in the race, with both available, but Keys is not pleased with the duo getting linked with the England job.

He stressed that both were poor at Chelsea and insisted that Pochettino did not do something outstanding by winning Ligue 1 at Paris Saint-Germain.

The veteran broadcaster also pointed out that Potter was in charge of an average Brighton side.

Keys took to Twitter and wrote: “Pochettino at Chelsea. P26 L14. Potter at Chelsea. P31 L11.

“Potter managed an average Brighton team.

“Poch finished 3rd in a 2-horse race at Spurs.

“Ok – he won Ligue 1 but everybody does that with Paris.

“Can someone explain why they’re being linked England job?”

Thomas Tuchel would reportedly be keen on the England job if he gets an offer from the FA this summer.