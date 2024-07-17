Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is on the brink of making another signing to follow up the capture of Viljami Sinisalo from Aston Villa.

Sinisalo has joined the Bhoys and is expected to provide cover to experienced goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, who is now also close to signing for the club.

The Premier League-winning goalkeeper is on the cusp of joining the Scottish champions on a free transfer this summer.

The 37-year-old has been in talks with Celtic over joining the club and the terms for his move have been finalised.

Now, according to the Danish daily Tipsbladet, Schmeichel has passed his medical with Celtic ahead of the move.

He was put through his paces by a Celtic medical team earlier today after they flew over to Italy to complete the process.

The Dane has already accepted a one-year contract with an option of another year from the Scottish champions.

He is now one signature away from officially becoming a Celtic player ahead of the new season.

Schmeichel will fly out to the United States and meet his new team-mates on their pre-season tour on Thursday.

And he will quickly look to show what he can do in the famous Hoops.