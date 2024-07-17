Manchester United have agreed to pay add-ons of €8m in the deal to sign Leny Yoro from Lille and half of them are described as easily achievable.

The Red Devils are in the process of pulling off an impressive transfer coup by beating Real Madrid to the signature of Yoro.

He is in England to complete the move to Manchester United and is expected to sign a five-year contract with an option for a further year.

Manchester United are paying a fee of €62m for Yoro and the deal contains €8m in add-ons.

According to French sports daily L’Equipe, of the €8m in add-ons, €4m are easily achievable.

Lille are fully expecting to receive at least €66m for Yoro through the terms of the deal.

The French side set the price expectation for the defender at €60m and Manchester United surpassed it with their fixed €62m fee.

Yoro will now look to settle quickly at Manchester United and live up to the huge expectations which have been placed on his head.