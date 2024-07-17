Stoke City see a figure of €9m for Jun-ho Bae as being the starting point in negotiations with Feyenoord.

The Dutch side are desperate to land Bae and have identified him as just the right fit for new coach Brian Priske.

A figure of €9m would be a big fee for Feyenoord to afford however and Stoke’s price tag has cast doubt on whether negotiations could be successfully concluded.

However, according to Korean journalist Jason Lee, Stoke view €9m as the starting point in negotiations.

It is possible that talks could lead to Stoke accepting an offer that is below the €9m price point for Bae.

Feyenoord would hope to be able to bring down the price for the attacker during discussions with Stoke.

Bae is claimed to be attracted to the idea of a move to Feyenoord as it would hand him the chance to play in the Champions League next season.

Stoke only signed Bae last summer as they did a deal with Korean side Daejeon Hana Citizen to bring him to the Potteries.

He penned a four-year contract.