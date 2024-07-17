Feyenoord are convinced that Stoke City attacking midfielder Jun-ho Bae fits perfectly with new coach Brian Priske’s style and approach.

Stoke signed the South Korean last summer and he scored twice and registered five assists in 38 appearances in the Championship last season.

His performances in the second tier of English football have attracted the interest of Dutch giants Feyenoord this summer.

The Rotterdam side are interested in taking him to the Netherlands in the ongoing summer transfer window.

According to Dutch outlet 1908.nl, Feyenoord are certain that the attacking midfielder suits coach Priske’s philosophy.

The club are confident that he would seamlessly gel with the team if they manage to sign him in the ongoing summer transfer window.

Feyenoord are plotting to secure a deal to sign the attacking midfielder from Stoke in the coming weeks as part of their transfer plans.

Bae is also keen on joining the club as he wants to play Champions League football with Feyenoord.

A deal must be agreed with Stoke though, who are said to value him at €9m.