Belgian club Beerschot are in talks with Sheffield United to make another addition to Dirk Kuyt’s squad this summer.

Liverpool legend Kuyt is working to boost his squad and has just landed midfielder Ewan Henderson from Hibernian.

Now he wants to follow it up by signing Sheffield United midfielder Ismaila Coulibaly, who has been on loan in Sweden at AIK.

Beerschot are currently in talks with Sheffield United to sign Coulibaly, according to Belgian daily Gazet van Antwerpen.

It is unclear whether the Belgian side are in talks to capture Coulibaly on a loan basis or on a permanent deal.

Beerschot know all about the 23-year-old as they had him on loan for two seasons from 2020 until 2022.

They believe that he fits the bill and are keen to have him at their disposal once again.

Coulibaly has made ten appearances in the Swedish top flight for AIK this season, along with turning out in the Swedish Cup three times.