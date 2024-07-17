Everton have given no indication that they want to sell their Portuguese forward Beto, despite interest from Bologna, according to Sky Sports News.

Beto, 26, was signed by the Toffees only last summer and he is yet to make a telling impact for Sean Dyche’s team.

His time on the pitch was limited and in the 941 minutes he managed for the Merseyside club he managed to add to the scoresheet only three times.

While Beto now takes part in the club’s pre-season camp in the Republic of Ireland, he has started attracting interest from Italy.

Bologna, who have just lost their forward Joshua Zirkzee to Manchester United, are now considering Beto as an option.

However, there is no indication that the Toffees want to sell the player, who they have contracted until the summer of 2027.

It now remains to be seen whether the Serie A side are able to convince Everton to sell Beto in the coming days and weeks.

Bologna will take part in the Champions League next season and that could work as an advantage for them.