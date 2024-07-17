Everton are interested in getting their hands on Montpellier’s Swiss centre-back Becir Omeragic this summer, it has been claimed in France.

Sean Dyche wants to bring in defensive reinforcements this summer and the club are tracking several centre-backs.

Regardless of Jarrad Branthwaite’s future at the club, Everton want to sign a defender before the transfer window closes next month.

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, the Toffees are considering making a move for Montpellier’s Omeragic in the ongoing summer transfer window.

The 22-year-old defender joined the French club last summer and has been a consistent performer in Ligue 1 since his arrival.

His performances in France got him back into the Switzerland squad and he is also generating interest in Germany.

Everton have set their sights on him and could soon make a concrete move to land him this summer.

Omeragic is likely to be interested in a move to the Premier League if he receives an offer from Everton.