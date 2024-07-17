Fenerbahce president Ali Koc is prepared to help former Rangers winger Ryan Kent reunite with Giovanni van Bronckhorst at Besiktas, if the Black Eagles do want him.

Kent only moved to Fenerbahce last summer after his contract at Rangers ran out, but struggled to make an impact and secure minutes on the pitch.

New Yellow Canaries boss Jose Mourinho does not see Kent in his plans and Fenerbahce are looking to offload him.

Kent has been linked with a possible move to another Istanbul side in the shape of Besiktas, where Van Bronckhorst is in charge.

And, according to Turkish outlet Futbol Arena, Fenerbahce supremo Koc would ‘help in this transfer’.

Fenerbahce want to offload Kent and are keen to make that happen.

Kent won both the Scottish Premiership title and the Scottish Cup during his time at Rangers.

He also helped the Gers with a memorable run to the final of the Europa League in the 2021/22 campaign.