Serie A side Fiorentina are ‘pushing’ to sign Crystal Palace target Aster Vranckx from Wolfsburg, though the German club are rejecting all offers at present.

The 21-year-old was on international duty with his country Belgium only recently, though he could only make it to the bench for Roberto Martinez’s side.

He is yet to return to his club for pre-season preparations, as a result, though interest in his services is already being sought.

In England, Crystal Palace are keen on signing him as they look to back boss Oliver Glasner this summer.

It was suggested just earlier this month that Crystal Palace are holding intense talks in a bid to land Vranckx, but now they have competition.

There is also serious interest in the player from Italy.

According to Sky Deutschland, Fiorentina are ‘pushing’ to get a deal over the line for Vranckx.

The player is keen on a move to Florence, having a verbal agreement in place.

However, Wolfsburg are standing firm, rejecting all offers as they first want to speak to the player before deciding on his future.

They are also willing to extend the Belgian’s current contract which runs until next summer.