Scottish Premiership side Hibernian have agreed a contract with goalkeeper Jordan Smith, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

Smith is available on a free transfer this summer following the end of his contract at Stockport County.

The goalkeeper has been considering the offers on his table and is now set to head north of the border to continue his career.

Smith has agreed a deal to sign for Scottish Premiership side Hibernian, but the length of the contract is unknown.

The shot-stopper will add to the options between the sticks at Easter Road for next season.

Smith provided cover at Stockport County last season and made just five appearances, playing in the EFL Trophy and the FA Cup.

He counts Nottingham Forest amongst his former clubs and made 54 appearances for the Tricky Trees.

Experienced up to Championship level in England, Smith will look to his the ground running at Hibernian.