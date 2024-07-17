A loan move for one of Leeds United’s stars is the ‘most likely scenario’ at the moment as talks over a deal continue.

Daniel Farke has already lost two of the players he often counted on regularly last season in the shape of Archie Gray and Glen Kamara, who joined Tottenham Hotspur and Rennes, respectively.

In other exits, Charlie Cresswell joined Toulouse, while Marc Roca and Diego Llorente were sold to Real Betis.

Now another defender in the shape of Rasmus Kristensen could go, with Eintracht Frankfurt holding talks with Leeds about signing him.

Kristensen spent last term on loan in Roma, having triggered a clause in his Whites deal to leave when they were relegated from the Premier League.

Talks are happening over the Eintracht Frankfurt move with a deal though to be close and, according to Sky Deutschland, a loan is the ‘most likely scenario’ at the moment.

That would mean Kristensen would remain on the books at Leeds and the Whites could hope to sell him at a later date.

Kristensen still has another three years left on his contract at Leeds and it is unclear if any loan deal might contain an option for Eintracht Frankfurt to then sign him on a permanent basis next summer.