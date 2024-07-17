Leicester City are working on tabling an offer for West Ham United target Matias Soule in the coming days, it has been claimed in Italy.

New Juventus coach Thiago Motta does not want to lose the Argentinian, who had a fruitful loan spell at Frosinone last season.

However, Juventus need to bring in funds from player sales and Soule is seen as someone who could bring in a considerable amount of money.

West Ham are expected to table an offer soon and Leicester were claimed to have made a bid, but they are now suggested to be working on a fresh proposal.

According to Italian sports broadcaster Sportitalia, the Foxes are now preparing a new bid for the winger.

Soule is a top target and the newly promoted side are pushing to take him to the King Power Stadium in the ongoing transfer window.

Juventus have set an asking price of €40m and Leicester’s new bid could be in the region of €35m including add-ons.

Serie A giants Roma are also interested and contrary to claims, the player is not against the idea of moving to the Premier League.