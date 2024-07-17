Leny Yoro has informed Real Madrid that he will be travelling to England to potentially complete a move to Manchester United, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Yoro and his family left for Manchester earlier this morning where he will be undergoing a medical with the Premier League giants.

Personal terms have not been finalised yet but Manchester United are moving quickly to get a deal over the line.

The teenager’s preference was to join Real Madrid but the Spanish giants never improved their initial offer of €20m to Lille.

The defender has made it known to Real Madrid that he will be travelling to Manchester to complete a move to Old Trafford.

Real Madrid have been unwilling to pay big money for him and were looking to get a deal done for just €20m now or on a free transfer next summer.

Manchester United agreed to pay a fee of €62m to Lille and the French club convinced the player to accept the move.

Yoro was left impressed with the way Manchester United conducted the negotiations, which included giving him time to think about his options.