Leny Yoro is undergoing a medical with Manchester United now as the Red Devils are poised to beat Real Madrid and Liverpool to his signature, according to the Athletic.

Manchester United have an agreement on a fee in place with Lille to sign the young centre-back and they have also thrashed out personal terms.

Liverpool wanted Yoro, but believed he would only be prepared to move to Real Madrid, a viewpoint that Manchester United did not share.

With Lille accepting their offer of €62m and Real Madrid unwilling to pay more than around €20m, Manchester United worked hard to convince Yoro.

The work has paid off and the defender is now undergoing a medical with Manchester United.

He flew into the UK from France and Manchester United are speeding to do the deal.

When Yoro comes through his medical checks, he will then sign a contract running for five years, with an option for a further year.

It is suggested the 18-year-old only decided on Tuesday night that he would be prepared to join Manchester United.

Liverpool and Real Madrid have admitted defeat and are not trying to hijack the deal.