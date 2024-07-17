Real Madrid are inclined towards not signing a defender this summer after missing out on Manchester United-bound Leny Yoro as they do not feel there is another option like him in the market.

Yoro’s preference was Real Madrid but Manchester United made a compelling case for him to move to Old Trafford.

The defender is in Manchester and is on the verge of completing a €62m move to Old Trafford from Lille this summer.

Real Madrid are not trying to hijack the move and respect the centre-back’s decision to accept the offer from the Premier League giants.

And according to Spanish outlet Relevo, they are unlikely to try and sign a centre-back in the ongoing transfer window after missing out on the Frenchman.

Real Madrid started looking at alternatives once it became clear that Yoro would be joining Manchester United.

However, the technical team are now inclined towards not signing a defender this summer.

Real Madrid do not believe there is another player of Yoro’s age, quality and potential ceiling in the market at the moment.