Liverpool are set to miss out on Manchester United-bound Leny Yoro because they were under the impression that he only wanted to join Real Madrid, according to the Daily Mail.

Yoro is scheduled to undergo a medical at Manchester United ahead of sealing a €62m move to Old Trafford this summer.

Real Madrid were his initial preference but Manchester United pushed hard to convince him while offering him a contract worth €9m per year.

Liverpool were also interested in Yoro and he was a top defensive target for the summer transfer window as they viewed him as a unique opportunity.

However, the Reds backed out of the pursuit as they felt that Real Madrid were going to win the race.

The Merseyside giants were convinced that Yoro only wanted a move to Real Madrid in the ongoing transfer window.

However, Manchester United kept insisting and finally managed to tilt the scales towards them in pursuit of Yoro.

The defender is expected to sign a five-year deal with an option of another year at Old Trafford.

Whether Liverpool come to rue having miscalculated over whether Yoro could be convinced about moving to the Premier League remains to be seen.