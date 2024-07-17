Manchester United are set to confirm the signing of Leny Yoro from Lille on Thursday after he passed his medical.

Erik ten Hag’s side have an agreement in place with Lille based on a fee of €62m plus a further €8m in add-ons.

Yoro flew over to England on Wednesday after deciding not to wait for Real Madrid and to instead move to Old Trafford.

Manchester United have agreed personal terms with Yoro and have been putting him through his medical checks.

The defender has now come through the checks without issue, according to France Football.

Manchester United are expected to officially confirm the signing of Yoro on Thursday.

Real Madrid did not offer over €20m for Yoro and believed the defender would run down his contract and join them next summer on a free transfer if needed.

Yoro though was concerned about potentially not playing for Lille for a season and Manchester United’s persistence paid off.