Mason Greenwood is currently flying to France to complete a move from Manchester United to Marseille.

Marseille have a deal in place to sign Greenwood from Manchester United and have been working to convince the player.

They have now done so, seeing off competition from Lazio and Napoli, and are rapidly closing in on the move.

A fee of around €30m has been agreed between the two clubs, while Greenwood will sign what is a long-term deal at the Stade Velodrome.

He is currently flying to France and is thought to have left Manchester Airport by private plane at around 8pm this evening.

Marseille are expecting Greenwood to land at just after 11pm local time tonight.

The French side have rebuffed some opposition to the move amongst local politicians and are to sign Greenwood.

At Marseille, Greenwood will play under former Brighton & Hove Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi and look to build on a successful loan at Getafe.