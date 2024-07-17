Mason Greenwood is set to arrive in France in the coming hours to complete his move from Manchester United to Marseille on a permanent deal.

Marseille have a deal in place with Manchester United for the signature of Greenwood in the ongoing transfer window.

The French club have agreed to pay as much as €31.6m to Manchester United and a significant sell-on clause is part of the agreement.

The deal seemed to have stalled due to Marseille mayor Benoit Payan publicly opposing the move, but the French club kept on persisting with the forward and his family.

A breakthrough was reached earlier this week and according to French outlet Foot Mercato, the deal is now in the final stages.

Every minor detail has been sorted and Greenwood and his entourage will touch down in southern France in the coming hours.

The forward will undergo a medical with Marseille before signing a five-year contract with the club.

A product of the Manchester United academy, the attacker is now set to continue his career in France.