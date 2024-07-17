Manchester United are yet to give any indication about exercising their purchase option in Sofyan Amrabat’s loan deal and there is currently no concrete interest from any other club as well.

The Red Devils can make Amrabat’s loan deal permanent by paying Fiorentina another €20m and there had been thoughts they would do so following him promising end to the season.

However, with time running out, there is no clarity regarding the immediate future of the player.

The situation if it remains the same, will see the player return to his parent club at the end of this week.

According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Erik ten Hag’s side have given no signs about excercing the clause in Amrabat’s contract.

Not even other clubs have contacted Fiorentina to initiate concrete negotiations yet.

He featured in 30 games overall for Manchester United over the course of his stay, 21 of which came in the Premier League.

Amrabat has been given extra time off by Fiorentina until the clause officially expires and, with Manchester United splashing the cash for Leny Yoro, it is unclear if they are planning to use it.