Oxford United are closing in on making an addition to Des Buckingham’s squad at the Kassam Stadium with a medical now imminent, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

The U’s want to make sure they are well equipped to handle the challenge of Championship football, which starts by welcoming last season’s playoff semi-finalists Norwich City next month.

Buckingham wants to sign experienced goalkeeper Matt Ingram from Hull City and the player left the Tigers’ training camp in Turkey earlier this week to seal the move.

Now the swoop is proceeding and Ingram is expected to have a medical with Oxford within the next 24 hours.

A deal is in place with Hull for Ingram, who fell out of favour at the club last season.

The 30-year-old will be looking to play on a regular basis at the Kassam Stadium over the upcoming campaign.

Ingram, who counts Wycombe Wanderers, Northampton Town, QPR and Luton Town amongst his former clubs, is into the last year of his deal at Hull.

He made just ten appearances in the Championship last term and kept one clean sheet.